Tanzania: Electronic Water Billing System for Launch Today

WATER and Irrigation Minister Professor Makame Mbarawa is today scheduled to launch a new pre-paid meter billing system for water consumers in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

The eagerly awaited system is seen as another milestone towards curbing overbilling by unscrupulous officials.

There have been complaints from customers in the two regions that some officials from the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Company (DAWASCO) were presenting unrealistic bills that force them to pay more, unnecessarily.

Overbilling may soon end if the new electronic pre-paid billing system is anything to go by, according to Professor Mbarawa.

DAWASCO Chief Executive Officer Cypirian Luhemeja and his team are today expected to witness the inauguration of the new pre-paid billing system in Dar es Salaam at Prof Mbarawa's residence and later launch the new system publicly at Dar es Salaam's Sea Cliff Hotel, according to reports from DAWASCO communications department.

The minister also said over the weekend that he was scheduled to launch the new meters on the sidelines of his working tour to receive progress report on the ongoing 604.9m/- project to supply clean and safe water to people who will implement the envisaged Rufiji Hydroelectric project at Stiegle'r Gorge.

The project which is being undertaken by a Chinese company, China Henan International Cooperation Group Co Limited, is implemented by the ministry through the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA), and as of now, it is 80 per cent complete.

The project is expected to be accomplished by August 15, according to DAWASA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Suphian Masasi.

The multi-million shilling project is part of the preparations at the site to enable the contractor and team of all people participating in the 2 billion US dollar Stiegler's Gorge to work smoothly.

Regarding the new pre-paid water bills, the minister said, complaints from people who were being subjected to overbilling will be reduced or removed once and for all.

A few days ago, the water minister directed DAWASCO to embark on electronic billing system to increase efficiency and improve services. He was speaking just after launching the new DAWASA Board of Directors under the chairmanship of retired Chief of Defence Forces General Davis Mwamunyange.

The minister punched holes on the work by both water bodies, saying the processes to merge them were underway. The government will soon combine DAWASA and DAWASCO to have a single water body in the name of DAWASA.

Currently, availability of water in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions stands at 502 litres per day against the demand for 544 litres. With completion of the ongoing Kimbiji and Mpera water wells projects, water production will hit 760 litres per day.