Ethiopia: Ministry Vows to Realize Semegnew's Vision of Completing GERD

Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will proceed without any interruption to realize the vision of its devoted Manager, the late Engineer Semegnew Bekele, according to Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity.

During his condolence message, Dr. Engineer Seleshi Bekele, Minister of the Ministry said that the sudden death of Engineer Semegnew Bekele, manager of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is sad news for the peoples of Ethiopia, but construction of the dam will continue without any problem and his vision will become real.

Dr. Eng, Seleshi stated that Engineer Semegnew was famous engineer worked on several dams and power generating projects as engineer and manager. The death of the manager is sad news for the workers of the ministry and the peoples of Ethiopia, but his vision of completing GERD will become real, he stated.

Dr. Eng. Seleshi said that Engineer Semegnew came on Monday to discuss about the technical parts of the dam with Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity and all stakeholders. The discussion in Monday was fruitful with good consensus about GERD and Engineer Semegnew was in a good mood, he added.

Especially continuous discussions are held about the technical part of the dam to address challenges since it is complex project, he stated.

According to Dr. Eng. Seleshi the civil work of the dam is going well and at good level while the electro mechanical work of the dam delays to some extent. To solve the challenges of the electro mechanical part all stake holders of the dam, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity, Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation (EEPCo), Project office of the dam, Consultant Engineers, Contractors, board members and executive body are working jointly and put immediate solutions for every challenges on the process, he said.

He said that the electro mechanical work is the most complicated part of the project as it encompasses the installation of 16 turbines. There are challenges in technique during the process but immediate solutions and actions were taken through ongoing discussions to handle the challenges.

He stated that after evaluating the electro mechanical work of the dam, it is decided to install the turbines by well experienced experts and manufacturers of the turbines.

Dr. Engineer Seleshi stated that such big mega projects can face technical and geopolitical challenges, but Ethiopia has full capacity to solve the challenges wisely.

Concerning the death of Engineer Semegnew the Ministry is ready to collaborate with police in the investigation, the Minister added.

Meanwhile the national funeral committee has disclosed that the remains of Engineer Semegnew will be laid to rest tomorrow at 1:00 p.m at Holy Trinity Cathedral here in Addis Ababa with the presence of senior government officials, friends, relatives and the general public.