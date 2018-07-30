Ethiopia: UK Aid Helps Welsh Charity to Train Ethiopian Beekeepers

press release

London — Welsh charity Bees for Development get's UK aid backing to grow small businesses in Ethiopia.

The honey and wax produced by Ethiopian bees is helping to generate income for beekeepers across the country, and now Welsh charity Bees for Development is helping to grow the numbers of entrepreneurial Ethiopian beekeepers further.

UK aid has awarded Bees for Development, based in Monmouth, Wales, 50,000 pounds through the Small Charities Challenge Fund (SCCF). This funding will train and start the new businesses of beekeepers in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. Bee keeping offers young people without access to land a viable income earning opportunity with very low start-up costs.

Penny Mordaunt, International Development Secretary said:

"Small, UK-based charities up and down the country, often staffed by volunteers, are incredibly valuable in making a difference around the world. DFID's Small Charities Challenge Fund celebrates their innovative work in some of the world's poorest countries.

"Bees for Development is a great example of how a small community in Wales is helping to make a huge difference in Ethiopia. They are providing an invaluable entrepreneurial experience to young people, helping them thrive and support their own community."

Alun Cairns, Secretary of State for Wales said:

"I am delighted that the hard work of Welsh charities such as Bees for Development is being rewarded for the international impact they have in encouraging entrepreneurship in a way that protects our environment. I hope that the funds awarded will go a long way to continue the great work they do across Ethiopia."

The Bees Ethiopian project has four aims:

- To deliver beekeeping training to vulnerable communities to build sustainable and resilient livelihoods

- Help beekeepers secure best value for their bee produce by accessing strong market chains, which are fair and rewarding

- Ensure that honey bee populations thrive as a result of environmental protection

- Enable beekeepers to access high quality, relevant information about methods, market opportunities and policy development

Dr Nicola Bradbear, Director of Bees for Development said:

"Bees for Development helps the poorest people earn extra income through beekeeping. We are a specialist organisation, with a niche set of skills. This grant from the Small Charities Challenge Fund will enable us to help families in Ethiopia keep bees profitably, so they can earn extra income to buy school uniforms, pay medical costs, buy food and pay-off debts.

"All SCCF projects are chosen for their ability to strengthen the capacity of grassroots development organisations working with the most marginalised to ensure that no one is left behind."

SOURCE UK Department for International Development