Ethiopia: Statement By IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde On Meeting With Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia today in Washington.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Managing Director made the following statement:

"I was very pleased to welcome Prime Minister Abiy to the IMF today. We had an engaging and productive meeting. I congratulated the Prime Minister on the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship recently signed with Eritrea, which will have a positive impact on the stability of the region. I also commended him for his recent policy announcements and his ambitious economic reform agenda.

"I reiterated the IMF's commitment to work with the Ethiopian authorities to ensure that the economy achieves high rates of sustainable and inclusive growth to reduce poverty."