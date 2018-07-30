Ethiopia: Readout of the Vice President's Meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed

The Vice President met today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. The Vice President reaffirmed the United States’ longstanding partnership with the people of Ethiopia and applauded the historic reform efforts by Prime Minister Abiy, including improving respect for human rights, reforming the business environment, and making peace with Eritrea. The Vice President encouraged continued Ethiopian leadership in resolving regional conflicts in the Horn of Africa, as well as strengthening U.S.-Ethiopia trade and investment.
The two leaders underscored their countries’ shared values and their commitment to building an even stronger partnership in the days ahead.