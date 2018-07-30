23 July 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Ethiopian People Must Use Skills to Improve Society - PM Abiy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the occasion said that foreigners and Ethiopian people should use their knowledge and skills to improve their society and their people.

Ethiopian Day will be celebrated in Los Angeles.

"It is important to work out to give up everything we have done and to work with our hands," said Abiy Abu, "but instead of cutting the best out of the best."

The prime minister stated that "the country that introduced the system to the world is not democratic."

"We support the government efforts," said Ethiopians in Los Angeles.

Professor Alemayehu Hailemariam said, "We will stop hatred and support the government's reform efforts."

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Dr. Abi had discussed with Los Angeles Presbyterian Vireland Reagas and decided to celebrate the Ethiopian Day of July 22 in Los Angeles.

The three platforms in Los Angeles have been completed.

Prime Minister Meles Zenawi is in New Zealand and will meet with the Ethiopian Diaspora tomorrow.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief of Police, Washington Metropolitan Police, sent a letter to Washington DC on July 21 calling it "the Day of the Ethiopians," as it was called Ethiopian Day.

Ethiopia

Thousands Mourn Death of Ethiopia's Dam Engineer

Thousands of Ethiopia's came to show their respects at the funeral of the person behind Ethiopia's ambitious mega… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.