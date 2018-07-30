South Africa: Cape Town Train Attacks By Numbers

From mounting costs to commuter safety, here are 10 things you should know about the recent spate of attacks on Metrorail trains in the Western Cape.

149 - The number of carriages lost to Metrorail Western Cape's train fleet since May 2015.

R48m - The amount of money pumped into a law enforcement project by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town. It is expected to be operational by September.

100 - The number of dedicated officers who will be employed through a project aimed at protecting infrastructure and ensuring passenger safety.

6 - The number of train fires recorded this year.

8 - The number of trains operating on the Central Line.

30 - The number of trains which should be running on the Central Line, which services 33 stations.

1.4 million - The number of passenger trips a full set of trains could provide per day.

R25 000 - The reward payable by Metrorail for any information leading to the successful conviction of a train vandal.

105 - The number of alleged vandals awaiting trial.

R172bn - How much government will spend over the next 10 years to improve the rail system.

