South Africa: Government Activities for the Week, 30 Jul to 5 Aug

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 30 July to - 5 August 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

The Department of Communications together with the GCIS, MDDA, ICASA, SENTECH and the SABC will be hosting the two days Community Media Summit from Monday, 30th July to Tuesday 31st July 2018 at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng Province. The Summit will be held under the theme: "Taking community media to the future". The Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane and Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Pinky Kekana, will give the opening and closing address at the Summit, indicating their commitment to the future, ongoing growth and sustainability of this critical sector within South Africa's media landscape.

The Deputy Minister of Labour, iNkosi Phathekile Holomisa, will deliver the opening address at the BRICS Labour and Employment Working Group (LEWG), on Monday, 30 July at the Fairmont Zimbali Hotel in Kwa-Dukuza, KwaZulu-Natal. The LEWG will take place from - 30 July to 1 August, as a precursor to the Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting (LEMM). The LEMM is scheduled for 2 August and 3 August. The Minister of Labour, Ms Mildred Oliphant and Director General, Mr Thobile Lamati will respectively chair the Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting and the Labour and Employment Working Group meetings.

The Statistics South Africa will release the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the second quarter (Q2) of 2018 at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 31 July at Tshedimosetso House, GCIS Head Offices, in Pretoria at 11h30. NB! There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town.

Cabinet will hold its Lekgotla from the 7 to 8 August 2018 at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria. Members of the media are invited for a photo opportunity and engagement with the Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane.

On Wednesday, 01 August, marks the 62st anniversary of the Women's March to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956.

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, will on Wednesday, 01 August, open the 2018 TVET Month campaign at Umfolozi TVET College Eskawini Campus in Richards Bay. The month of August will be dedicated to engaging communities about programmes and career pathways available in TVET Colleges. All colleges are encouraged to organise their own events during TVET Month and invite prospective students.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.

