30 July 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Government Activities for the Week, 30 Jul to 5 Aug

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 30 July to - 5 August 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

The Department of Communications together with the GCIS, MDDA, ICASA, SENTECH and the SABC will be hosting the two days Community Media Summit from Monday, 30th July to Tuesday 31st July 2018 at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng Province. The Summit will be held under the theme: "Taking community media to the future". The Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane and Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Pinky Kekana, will give the opening and closing address at the Summit, indicating their commitment to the future, ongoing growth and sustainability of this critical sector within South Africa's media landscape.

The Deputy Minister of Labour, iNkosi Phathekile Holomisa, will deliver the opening address at the BRICS Labour and Employment Working Group (LEWG), on Monday, 30 July at the Fairmont Zimbali Hotel in Kwa-Dukuza, KwaZulu-Natal. The LEWG will take place from - 30 July to 1 August, as a precursor to the Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting (LEMM). The LEMM is scheduled for 2 August and 3 August. The Minister of Labour, Ms Mildred Oliphant and Director General, Mr Thobile Lamati will respectively chair the Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting and the Labour and Employment Working Group meetings.

The Statistics South Africa will release the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the second quarter (Q2) of 2018 at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 31 July at Tshedimosetso House, GCIS Head Offices, in Pretoria at 11h30. NB! There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town.

Cabinet will hold its Lekgotla from the 7 to 8 August 2018 at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria. Members of the media are invited for a photo opportunity and engagement with the Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane.

On Wednesday, 01 August, marks the 62st anniversary of the Women's March to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956.

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, will on Wednesday, 01 August, open the 2018 TVET Month campaign at Umfolozi TVET College Eskawini Campus in Richards Bay. The month of August will be dedicated to engaging communities about programmes and career pathways available in TVET Colleges. All colleges are encouraged to organise their own events during TVET Month and invite prospective students.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.

Issued by: Government Communications

South Africa

High Court Sets Aside Decision to Grant Grace Mugabe Diplomatic Immunity

A decision by former minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to grant former… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.