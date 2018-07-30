30 July 2018

South Africa: Limpopo Cops Monitoring Blouberg Service Delivery Protest

Limpopo police are monitoring a tense protest in Senwabarwana in the Blouberg Local Municipality.

This is after residents from the town took to the streets and blocked roads with burning tyres, provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The residents are believed to be demanding the delivery of basic services from the municipality.

Ngoepe said there have been no arrests at this stage and that police were monitoring the protesters.

He said police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

"At this stage, there are no reports of injuries. We are still dealing with the situation itself. We have added more public order personnel to disperse the crowds," Ngoepe said.

Comment from the Blouberg municipality was not immediately available.

