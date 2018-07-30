South Africa: National Student Financial Aid Scheme On Allegation of 2018 and 2019 Student Funding Matters

press release

NSFAS on the allegations made in the City Press and Sunday Independent newspapers with regard to the 2018 and 2019 student funding matters

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would like to make the following facts known to the public with regard to the allegations published in the Sunday, July 29, 2018 editions of the City Press and the Sunday Independent newspapers.

On 16 December 2017, The Government announced that it would be phasing in fully subsidised free higher education and training for students who come from poor and working-class households. To implement the new policy, this meant that, in a very short space of time before the start of the 2018 academic year, NSFAS had to change its initial plans, systems and processes for 2018 to accommodate the implementation of the new policy, while address the outstanding challenges inherent in the previous policy for the provision of loans and bursaries. The new approach allowed Government to gradually phase in fully subsidised free higher education for eligible poor and working class students' year-on-year in a fiscally sustainable manner.

Whilst we acknowledge challenges in the implementation of the new policy, 2018 funding decisions for applications received have been completed and NSFAS has communicated the funding decisions in this regard to higher education institutions for over 400 000 Universities and TVETs students, including returning students.

More than 20 000 applications with no supporting documents, have not yet been finalised. In order for NSFAS to finalise this process, an online platform was opened for these specific students to allow them to upload the missing supporting documents.

To date NSFAS has disbursed allowances to more than 365,000 students through the institution and sBux channels.

There are some 70,338 first time entering students who have not yet signed their NSFAS Bursary Agreements (NBA) or Schedule of Particulars (SOP's) and 29,610 students whose registration data was received recently. The closing date for all students to sign their NBA is July 31, 2018. It is important to emphasize the fact that moving forward disbursements will only be done for students that have signed, noting that senior students that qualified for renewal will automatically be generated for payment with no new NBA. So this essentially means that all students who have not signed their agreements will not be receiving any allowances.

NSFAS Board and Management in partnership with the institutions are working around the clock to ensure that all funded students receive their contracts, students are encouraged to sign these contracts and ensure that all funded students receive their allowances timely. Through our servicing centre, we are able to attend to student queries and fast tracking the appeals process related decisions.

In line with the directive from Minister Pandor, Minister of Higher Education and Training, the 2019 Application Process, which was due to open on August 01, 2018 is currently on hold until further notice. The process of ensuring that all students at institution are accounted for in the funding decisions remains the core focus of NSFAS Board and Executive Management. We are working with universities, TVET Colleges and the Department of Higher Education and Training to ensure that all remaining qualifying students receive their funding and allowances.

We urge all those students who have not signed to go to www.nsfas.org.za and sign their agreements before it is too late.

Issued by: National Student Financial Aid Scheme