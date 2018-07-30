South Africa: Mother of Missing Durban Boy, 10, Lashes Out At Accused

The Durban Magistrate's Court fell silent on Monday after the mother of a missing child lashed out at the man accused of taking her little boy.

"Where is my boy? Tell me, where is my son?" Raylene Louw cried from the public gallery.

Her son, 10-year-old Miguel Louw' went missing three weeks ago on July 17.

The court heard that the child was last seen in the company of the accused, who is facing a human trafficking charge.

The accused is thought to have been a family acquaintance.

Magistrate Mahomed Motala ruled that the accused cannot be named or photographed, after a request from the investigating officer, who said it could jeopardise the investigation. An identity parade has also not yet been held.

The court heard that the Organised Crime Unit was investigating the matter.

Louw managed to keep her composure, but when the accused was brought to the dock, she became emotional.

"Tell me, where is my child? You psycho, sick thing, tell me where is my child?"

She was then asked to stop disturbing the court, a request which she adhered to.

The Sydenham community, together with family members, have conducted a search for the boy and many have posted on social media and even taken to the streets.

Speaking to News24, Miguel's father Kirk Louw said he was glad the man was in custody.

"We are feeling okay knowing he is spending time in jail. It makes us feel a little bit better. Maybe they will make him talk. However, our child is still out there and that is unbearable. We have been driving around all over every day."

The accused is expected to return to court on August 7.

Source: News24