30 July 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Treasury Hosts Financial Education Summit, 31 Jul

The Office of the Premier and KZN Treasury to hold the Financial Education Summit for government employees

The Office of the Premier in partnership with Provincial Treasury will hold the District Financial Education Summit for government employees targeting Harry Gwala District-based employees.

This is one of the initiatives to educate all government employees about the management of their personal finances as part of the financial wellness programme.

About 250 employees at all levels from all provincial government departments are expected to attend. Also in attendance will be the KZN Treasury Head of Department Simiso Magagula who will conduct a presentation.

The objectives of the Financial Education Summit are, inter alia, to create greater awareness in the Public Service on the financial indebtedness, to minimise the impact of indebtedness in the Public Service, to give hope to those who are experiencing financial limitations and to create greater awareness of the avenues available for assistance.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury

South Africa

