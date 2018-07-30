Frehiwot Tamiru has been appointed the new CEO of Ethio Telecom, Ethiopia's sole telecommunications company. She is a current board member and the CEO of her own IT company, Doxa IT Technology PLC.

In the wake of the Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal, telecommunications will become a major factor in the reunification of the region. This responsibility, among others, may be one of incoming CEO Frehiwot Tamiru's priorities, which she is expected to announce when she assumes the position in the coming weeks.

Tamiru is replacing the long-serving CEO Dr Andualem Admassie, who is leaving the company, along with 40 individuals in various positions.

Tamiru left the Ethiopian Telecommunications Corporation to start her own company, Doxa IT Technology PLC, which provides IT services and solutions. The company's services include IT business intimacy, business application development and integration, design and implementation of IT office infrastructure and IT support. She was brought back into the fold recently by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed when he made her board member at what has since her departure become Ethio Telecom.

Outside of her experience in telecommunications, Tamiru has a Master's in Business Administration from Open University (UK) and a degree from Addis Ababa University in Information Systems.

Ethio Telecom has an estimated 22 200 workers, its network capacity currently stands at 62 million mobile subscribers and 3 million fixed line users, with a mobile service coverage of 85%. According to an IT Web report of November 2017, Ethio Telecom is reputed to be the continent's largest mobile operator, beating MTN Nigeria.

The country also boasts a vast fibre route that allows optical fibre network coverage, an International Gateway Capacity of 42 Gbps, including three terrestrial routes through Djibouti, Sudan and Kenya, as well as satellite backup.

Ethiopia is one of a few African countries to still have a state monopoly in telecoms. However, the government is seeking to change that: Earlier in the year it announced it would open its state-run telecoms monopoly and state-owned Ethiopian Airlines to private domestic and foreign investment in a bid to loosen the state's grip on the economy, Reuters reported.

"While majority stakes will be held by the state, shares in Ethio Telecom, Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian Power and the Maritime Transport and Logistics Corporation will be sold to both domestic and foreign investors," said the press statement.

This may also be another priority for the new CEO of Ethio Telecom.