Nigerian Students Shine At World Adolescent Robotics

Three Nigeria students have won gold for proper documentation of processes on engineering note at the 2018 World Adolescent Robotic Competition in China.

The students - Tawakalitu Giwa, Oluwaseun Omotayo and Ayomide Adetunji - also won the "Rajaa Cherkaoui El Moursli' Award for Courageous Achievement at the event organised by the China Association of Science and Technology.

The National Coordinator of the competition, Remi Willoughby, announced the victory in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday

Mr Willoughby said that the students returned to Nigeria on Friday after the five-day event which ended last Tuesday in China.

The competition's challenge was on Water Problem.

NAN reports that the students - two females and a male from Lagos State schools - were part of the Team Nigeria to the FIRST Global Robotic Olympics (GRO) in Washington DC in 2017.

They were selected for the China competition based on their performances at the FIRST GRO.

The team was sponsored by Aramex and Doculand Nig.

Mr Willoughby told NAN that proper documentation of processes on engineering note was one of the 10 award categories in the competition.

" Rajaa Cherkaoui El Moursli Award for Courageous Achievement is awarded to the team that exhibits a 'can-do' attitude throughout the challenge even under difficult circumstances, or when things do not go as planned.

"It is bestowed on the team that can best demonstrate resilience and perseverance in the face of great difficulty.

"This award looks at how teams embody professionalism, face challenges they encounter and how they overcome them," she said.

Willoughby also told NAN that three other student who represented Nigeria at the 2018 Pan African Robotic Competition in Senegal emerged second in robotics performance.

The Managing Director of Aramex and Doculand Nig., Faisal Jarmakani, had at a press conference in Lagos announced that five other students would represent Nigeria at the next edition of the annual FIRST GRO scheduled for Mexico from August 13 to August 19.

He listed the students as Anjolaoluwa Olowo, Iroagachinachi Udodirim, Samuel Mbah, Tochukwu Anyigbo and Daberechi Onyeacholem.

"The 2018 challenge in Mexico will be on "Energy Impact". Competitors will be expected to solve problems related to energy with the use of robotics," he said.

The managing director said that all the students were building the foundation blocks for a technology-advanced Nigeria.

"Without any doubts, we will soon join other countries of the world where science and technology have become the backbone of economic development.

(NAN)