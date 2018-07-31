Rwanda: Tuyisenge Targets More Goals in Confederation Cup

Rwanda international and Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has set his target high by promising to score more goals in the ongoing 2018 Total CAF Confederation Cup.

Tuyisenge has scored three goals so far in Caf Confederation Cup and eleven goals in SportPesa Kenya Premier League but his desire is to score many more goals.

"I am looking forward to score more goals, which will raise my confidence. No one achieves success without the help of others, let me take this opportunity to thank my teammates, technical bench and entire Gor Mahia family." former Etincelles, SC Kiyovu and Police said.

"Every game is very important for this club, from one game we immediately shift focus on the next one. We are now looking forward to the game ahead against Rayon Sports. CAF matches are different and difficult but we always want to give our best." the 27-year old noted.

"I'm looking to achieve something special by scoring more goals, besides, I need to win trophies. Each game is very difficult, it's like playing a final," he vowed.

The former Police FC skipper Tuyisenge was named Player of the Month for June in Kenya.

He scored five goals in a month that Gor Mahia won all their five matches. Gor Mahia leads Kenya premier league table with 52 points, eleven points ahead of second-placed Sofapaka.

Tuyisenge - with eleven goals - is fighting for the top-scorer's golden boot with Elvis Baranga with 15 goals, Nicholas Kipkirui (11 goals) and, Whyvonne Isuza and Clifford Lwanga whose tally is tied to ten goals each.