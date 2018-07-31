31 July 2018

Rwanda: Triathlon Level 1 Coaches Clinic Underway

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Triathlon Federation has organized a Level I coaching clinic that got underway Monday, and will run through August 3 in Rubavu district.

The five-day long coaching clinic has attracted a total 16 coaches and is facilitated by French Triathlon Federation Assistant Technical Director Laurent Massias and the International Triathlon Union High performance program coach Vicent Bertlan Alcala from Spain.

The course is part of the week-long scheduled activities ahead of the upcoming African Triathlon Cup on August 4 in Rubavu.

Rwanda will be hosting Africa's biggest triathlon event for the first time.

Organized by Rwanda Triathlon Federation in partnership with Olympic Solidarity, participants of the coaching clinic represent triathlon federations of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and the hosts Rwanda.

"This training is of great importance as it is the first of its kind in the region, we look forward to seeing the knowledge and skills gained by our coaches benefitting the sport and its development from the grassroots level," Alex Mbaraga, the president of Rwanda Triathlon Federation (RTF) told Times Sport in a telephone interview yesterday.

According to the RTF official, there will also be conducted a training for technical officers facilitated by the African Triathlon Union technical and development director, Rick Fulton from Zimbabwe.

At the end of the clinic, the technical officers will be accredited to officiate competitions on international level.

Full list of the trainees

Rwanda: Degris Mbonigaba, Kenny Cyuzuzo, Esperance Mulisa, Emerit Nyirabihogo, Clement Muhire, Maria Claire Iriza, Eric Harelimana, Marcel Ngabonziza , Haruna Mahoro and Paulin Mpayimana.

Burundi: Faustin Nkezumutima, Elian Nsavyumukama, Esperie Ndacyayisaba, Serge Bakundukize and Charles Niyongabo.

DR Congo: Prudent Ngabo

