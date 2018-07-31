31 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR Optimistic for 2017-18 Season's Double

By Peter Kamasa

After slumping Police FC to storm into semi-finals, nine-time Peace Cup winners APR have set target for a record-extending 10th title as they aim to add it to Azam Rwanda Premier League they have already won to compete a season's double this year.

The military side sailed through to the round of last four after ejecting Police FC 3-0 in the return leg of the quarter-finals last Thursday at Amahoro Stadium.

APR won a record-extending 17th league title last month and now, according to APR coach Ljubomir 'Ljupko' Petrovic, attention has turned to Peace Cup.

"It is a great honor to win the (Peace Cup) title but we have a lot to work on, and to improve ahead of the semi-finals. We have had a good season, everyone was determined to perform to his best and bring pride to the club," Petrovic told Times Sport on Monday.

After humiliating Police, Petrovic warned his players against complacency, insisting that, "We have to win a double this season, that's our target. There is no room for complacency."

APR goals were scored by Amran Nshimiyimana in the 28th minute, Fitina Omborenga in the 44th minute and Andrew Butera in the 55th minute, respectively.

The win means APR will be up against former league giants Mukura VS who defeated Amagaju 1-0 to reach semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

On the other hand, APR are on the quest to Peace Cup back-to-back for the first time since 2012.

Elsewhere in semi-finals, Rayon Sports will face Sunrise for a berth to the August 12 final.

The 2018 Peace Cup winners will - along with league champions APR - will represent Rwanda in CAF competitions in 2019.

Should the military side win a Peace Cup and league double, AS Kigali will play in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup as Azam Rwanda Premier League's first runners-up.

Peace Cup semi-finals, first-leg

August 3-4

Mukura Vs APR

Sunrise Vs Rayon

