31 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: "We Still Have Work to Do" - REG Coach Warns Players

By Damas Sikubwabo

PATRICK Ngwijuruvugo, the head coach of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball team has urged his players to focus and aim at ending the season with playoffs title in the cabinet.

The Burundian tactician made the appeal during an exclusive interview with Times Sport on Monday, following his side's 73-65 victory over Patriots in Game 2 of the ongoing 2018 Play-off Games finals at Amahoro Stadium last Friday.

The red and black outfits tied the series to 1-1 after archrivals and league champions Patriots had won Game 1 in a narrow 63-58 victory the previous Friday.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, Ngwijuruvugo said he was not satisfied with the performance despite winning the game, and challenged his players to style up ahead of the remaining games of the best-of-five series against holders Patriots.

"I was not satisfied with how we played, we can do better and that's what I expect from my players in the next games. We lost the title to Patriots last year, we can't let that to happen again this time round." Ngwijuruvugo said.

He added that," Game 3 is very crucial, we can't afford any unnecessary mistake. We will do all we can for this very important win. We will play it as our last game."

Game 3 will be played on Thursday followed by Game 4 the next day - at Amahoro Stadium.

