Kenya: Why Coach Kerr is a Worried Man Despite Gor's Winning Streak

Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr is a worried man despite his team topping Group D in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The reigning Kenyan champions are on the verge of qualifying for quarter finals following their 3-2 slim win over Tanzanian giants Yanga SC on Sunday.

To sail through to the last eight, K'ogalo now need a point from the remaining two games, against Rwandese side Rayons Sports on August 19 before wrapping up the group matches on August 29 with clash against USM Algiers.

Despite having already pocketed $275,000 (Sh28 million) for making it to the group stages and having an additional $350,000 (Sh35 million) in sight should they sail through to the quarters, Gor's coach who is yet to lose a single match in the tournament, is not at ease at all.

What seems to be bothering coach Kerr is the threat of losing more influential members of his playing unit.

Kerr now wants the clubs' management to move swiftly and sort out players' contracts as a number of them will soon be free agents.

The coach is keen on avoiding a similar scenario that provided an opportunity for Tanzanian Simba SC to snatch their talisman Meddie Kagere.

Kerr also responded to Yanga coach Zahera Mwinyi's explanation for their second loss against Gor where he claimed that his players were not fit for the match.

"The coach (Zahera) is just saying about players not being fit, football now you've got no excuse. It's your job you've got to be fit, twelve months of the year, there is no excuse. Contracts should be sorted, there shouldn't have that problem. Competing against the best you have to be at your best... " Kerr said.

Before Kagere's switch to the 'Wekundu wa Msimbazi' side, his contract had only six months left.

The striker, who has been heavily criticized for 'betraying' Gor with his move to Simba, has been quoted saying the club did not act quickly to offer him another contract yet they were aware the one he had was running out.

Currently, Gor's skipper Harun Shakava as well as pacey winger Innocent Wafula contracts expire in December 2018 while that of creative midfielder Francis Kahata ends in June 2019.