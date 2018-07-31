Kenya: Boxer Judy Waguthii Named Startimes/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month

Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) female super-lightweight champion Judy Waguthii is the StarTimes/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of May.

The stylish pugilist savored the coveted award following her stellar performance in Glattbrug, Switzerland where she won on unanimous point's decision against Prisca Vicot of France.

Waguthii dominated the 10 rounder amid super weaving, bobbing and ducking hence racking up a unanimous score of 100 against Vicot's 92.

The title victory also made her a top contender for the WBC World Female Super Lightweight title currently held by Érica Anabella Farías of Argentina.

Reigning WBC super-bantamweight women's champion, Fatuma Zarika who incidentally won the StaTimes/SJAK sports personality of the month award in December 2017, is to date the only boxer to have won WBC world title.

PLEASANT SURPRISE

It was a pleasant surprise for Waguthii, who is shaping up for an 8-round non-fight against current Commonwealth Champion Anisha Basheel from Malawi in Nairobi on September 8.

"It's such a good feeling and always a great pleasure to be recognized alongside Kenya's world-beating middle and long distance runners and indeed other great sports personalities from other disciplines. The surprise is quite inspirational ahead of my two upcoming fights. With such motivation and recognition, I can only hope for the very best," she said.

In recognition of her scintillating title exploits, Waguthii took home a 43-inch StarTimes digital television set, a personalized trophy and Sh100, 000 courtesy of award sponsors StarTimes Kenya Limited.

The presentation was graced by StarTimes Kenya marketing director, Japheth Akhulia, and SJAK President Chris Mbaisi who lauded the female pugilist for her great showing in Europe.