Kenya: Sonko Wore Bandana and Tweeted About It, Only to Be Trolled

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has exposed himself to online trolls after sharing pictures of himself in a bandana when he joined a section of the Asian community for prayers.

Mr Sonko attended Hare Krishna special prayers for the Sikh community in Nairobi at Siri Gurdwara Ramgarhia Railway temple.

The men from the Sikh community are known to wear a turban on their heads to cover their hair.

Attended Hare Krishna special prayers for Sikh community in Nairobi at Siri Gurdwara Ramgarhia Railway temple. I was touched by the plight of an elderly woman whose land has grabbed in Loresho. I'm appealing to other victims of land grabbing to report their cases at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/AOhmIuDlFO

-- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) July 29, 2018

The governor was not exempted from the tradition as he was tied a yellow bandana on his head to resemble the turban.

But Kenyans on Twitter gave comical responses to Sonko's photos, with some pointing out how 'awkward' he governor looked, while others took issue with a typo in his tweet..

Meme alert😂😂

-- Lone Survivor (@iamthenav4) July 29, 2018

Whose land "has grabbed" governor jamani let someone help you tweet

-- Apparently Lazo (@ApparentlyLazo) July 29, 2018

Whose land has grabbed Loresho . Grabbed should surrender loresho

-- CPA, CFA Mohamed (@Muqtar2000) July 29, 2018

guess aliona walimpima na kilemba ya manjano

-- adan (@MohdSage) July 30, 2018

Socks ziko yuu

-- Sam Karoche (@sam_karoche) July 29, 2018

You look out of place...

-- GMatu (@GeoMatu) July 29, 2018

Old ladys "Land" grabbing lands./ aki just use kikamba.. English achia sakaja

-- Evancy (@murithievans7) July 30, 2018

Wonderful though! pic.twitter.com/hV2fQmkWu4

-- Abdi Ngurusi (@AbdiNgurusi8) July 29, 2018