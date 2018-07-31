Kenya: 'Made in Kenya' Label to Be Added to All Export Products

Nairobi — Kenya is set to launch an identity mark for all exports.

The MadeInKenya mark will strengthen Kenya's products globally as well as spur an export-driven manufacturing agenda as part of the Big Four Strategy where Kenya seeks to position itself as the industrial hub of Africa.

The initiative is aimed at creating a strong brand proposition for Kenyan-made goods centred on quality and authenticity and enhance the competitiveness of products.

Brand Kenya Chief Executive Damaris Ngugi says the mark of identity will help Kenyan businesses get procurement opportunities, offer product promotion through Brand Kenya website, access to branding materials and international markets.

"The MadeInKenya brand mark is a signal to the world that the Kenyan products come from the best minds, the best hands, the best manufacturing capability on the continent of Africa," she said.

This was announced at the ongoing Kenya Trade Week and Exposition themed "Powering the Big 4 Agenda through Trade.

"Defining the Country of Origin or the meaning of 'Made In' creates associations and trust at the consumer level. #MadeInKenya is an idea whose time has come," she added.

She says the mark that will be launched on Tuesday will make people recognize Kenyan made products, increase competitiveness, inspire creative excellence while at the same time showing genuine integrity that adds real value to all customers.

"The MadeInKenya Brand Mark gives Kenyan manufacturers and entrepreneurs an edge in the eyes of those who want to experience the best of Kenya," she added.

Kenya's most valuable exported good is tea.

Other top Kenyan exports are fresh or dried flowers for bouquets or ornamental purposes, refined petroleum oils, coffee, titanium ores and concentrates then medication mixes in dosage.

In 2017 Coffee and tea topped Kenya's exports at 29 percent of total exports valued at US$1.7 billion followed by cut flowers at 10.4 percent. Mineral fuels including oil at 6.2 percent, vegetables valued at $209.2 million at 3.6 percent.

The top export destinations of Kenya are the United States ($524M), the Netherlands ($467M), Uganda($441M), Pakistan ($394M) and the United Kingdom($386M).

The value of total exports rose to Sh161.7 billion in the first quarter of 2018 under review from Sh150.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017 mainly due a significant increase in exports of tea, cut flowers and fruits.

On the other hand, the value of total imports rose by 3.7 per cent to Sh 438.5 billion over the same period.