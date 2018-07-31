30 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: PSC Chairman Nominee Kirogo Says Age Does Not Matter in Service Delivery

By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The nominee for the position of Chairman at Public Service Commission Stephen Kirogo has defended his 60 years age saying he is suitable for the job despite facing fierce criticism from MPs over his fitness.

Appearing before the National Assembly Administration and National Security Committee for vetting, Kirogo said his wealth of experience makes him qualified for the job.

"I have traversed this country, I know what particular needs of the citizens are and I know for sure that I am suitable for this position. I ask you chair and members not to see my age but focus on my ability and the experience I will bring to the job," urged Kirogo.

On the issue of corruption, Kirogo has promised to work and support President Kenyatta on the fight on graft and bring to book all any public servant involved in the vice.

"I have learned a lot and I will contribute a great deal to improve the performance of public services refocusing it into those areas where the citizens of this country get a better deal for their taxes and that chairman is achievable and I will do it," said Kirogo.

Kirogo who has been working as a Private Administrative Secretary at the office of the President was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the position fell vacant.

Peter ole Nkuraiyia has been holding the position in an acting capacity since January after Prof Margaret Kobia was appointed Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

