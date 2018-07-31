Cameroon: CAF May Stop Cameroon From Hosting African Nations Cup

Reports from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) indicate that the continental football ruling body may strip Cameroon of the right to host the 2019 African Nations Cup.

This is sequel to a report that shows the reigning African champions are not any way near ready to host the competition next year.

In its stead, CAF is looking at getting either Nigeria or Morocco to host the competition.

Morocco showed it has the capacity to host such a major championship on short notice when it staged the African Nations Championship (CHAN) early this year, while Nigeria is being considered because it has the facilities, which need just minor touches to host the event.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations would be the first to host 24 teams in the competition and the CAF report says that Cameroon, which was struggling to prepare for 16 teams, does not have the facilities to cater for 24 countries.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Sports Ministry hinted at the just concluded World Cup in Russia that the country could offer to help Cameroon host some of the games of the Nations Cup if it was approached for help.

The Guardian could not get the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung to react on the latest development as he was said to be out of the country.

An NFF official said the federation would not comment on the development unless the relevant authorities approached it for help.

Meanwhile, former England Manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed that he is waiting for Cameroon to decide whether he would become the Indomitable Lions' next manager.

According to Associated Press, the Cameroon Football Federation has confirmed talks were held with the 70-year-old former England manager about the role, which has been vacant since Hugo Broos left when his contract ended in February.

A statement on the Federation's official Twitter account read: "After spending 72 hours, Sven-Goran Eriksson left Yaoundé on Saturday July 28, 2018.

"The Swedish manager was invited to Cameroon for a discussion in connection with the recruitment of a head coach for the senior national side - the Indomitable Lions.

"After the interview with Sven-Goran Eriksson and taking into account the other existing offers, Fecafoot will reveal in the next few days its choice of permanent coach for our national team."

The Swedish coach has held a variety of roles since managing the England national team

Press Association Sport last week revealed the Swede was also in the running to become boss of Iraq, after holding talks with the Iraq Football Association.

Eriksson managed England between 2001 and 2006, taking them to the World Cup quarterfinals twice, and has also led Manchester City and Leicester.

He has also coached the national teams of Mexico and Cote d'Ivoire and his most recent club role was with Shenzhen in China, which he left in June last year.