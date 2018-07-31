Namibia: The 'Dogg' Gets Nominated for Afrimma 2018 Awards for the Fifth Time

Local artist, Martin Morocky popularily known as 'the Dogg' has once again been nominated in two international categories at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The award ceremony will take place in Dallas, Texas on 7 October and will be held under the theme 'crossing boundaries with music' and the 'Dogg' will contest in the categories of Best Male Southern Africa and Best Rap Act.

To vote for him to win the Best Male Southern Africa and Best Rap Act categories for free online, fans can visit the following website, www.afrimma.com/2018-nominees/.

AFRIMMA is the only award ceremony in the diaspora that caters for all musical genres including Afrobeats, assiko, bongo, decale, funana, genge, highlife, hiplife, kwaito, lingala and soukous.

"I feel great being nominated for the fifth time in a row and right now I feel like an Ambassador for having been consistent in representing my country to the international market," he said.

The Dogg is currently involved in the Ministry of Health's Smart-Cut campaign to combat HIV/AIDS and is busy preparing for his final concert and charity cup slated for 29 September at the UNAM Stadium.

"I would love to attend the event [AFRIMMA] this year and get the opportunity to network but as they say charity starts at home and it is through my fans support that I have been nominated," he added

The Dogg's official public relations agency, Poiyah Media congratulated him for the nominations. "The Dogg is thrilled to be nominated as the awards celebrate their fifth edition and seek to award artists across Africa for their hard work during the prestigious awards ceremony," the agency said in a statement.

"When we hand pick our business personalities, we look for a trusted, credible brand that resonates ours. As we gear up for the event on 29 September. Hard work always pays off and the support from our own Namibians allow us to carry the flag across the waters with confidence," said Poiyah

The Dogg will compete with other international acts such as South Africa's Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Olamide (Nigeria) and Ghana's Sarkodie. This category illustrates his record label, Mshasho being a brand to be recognised among the best in Africa.

The Dogg will also be competing for Best Male Southern Africa against the house philanthropist Prince Kaybee (South Africa), Jah Prayza (Zimbabwe) as well as 'Amarula' singer Roberto (Zambia) among others also vying for the same award.

AFRIMMA 2018, on their official site promises to be the best experience ever with a full weekend of activities lined up ranging from a welcome party, fashion show, meet and greet sessions, red carpet, award ceremony, music festival, after party and lots more.