Rwanda: Muhitira Retains Marvejols-Mende Half Marathon Title

Rwanda international long distance and cross country runner Felicien Muhitira has won the French race Marvejols-Mende half marathon for a second consecutive time.

Muhitira successfully defended the title at the 46th edition of the annual event on Sunday, which he had won last year on his maiden attempt.

The 22.4-kilometre race was contested by over 5000 athletes from around the world, with Mountain Classic Athletics runner Muhitira being the only Rwandan in the competition.

The 24-year old rose to the occasion, beating stiff competition from Kenyan, Ugandan and Ethiopian elite athletes to retain his gold medal.

The former Nyamasheke Athletics Club runner clocked 1 hour, 11 minutes and 22 seconds; 89 seconds ahead of Kenya's John Liotang who finished second.

Lioptang who had also finished second - behind Muhitira - last year, posted 1 hour, 12 minutes and 51 seconds to claim silver while Uganda's Ezechiel Chepkorom scooped a bronze medal after finishing third with a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes and 26 seconds.

Similarly, Chepkorom was the bronze medalist during last year's 45th edition.

Kenya's Ladan Kaniu Wanjiku fell short of a podium finish by 15 seconds to settle for fourth position whilst while Ethiopia's Terefa Debela Delesa (1:13:50) completed top five.

Besides the gold medal, Muhitira also pocketed Rwf4.75million (€4000) in cash prize.

Marvejols-Mende Half Marathon top five

1.Felicien Muhitira (Rwanda) 1h11'22"

2.John Liotang (Kenya) 1h12'51"

3.Ezechiel Chepkorom (Uganda) 1h13'26"

4.Ladan Kaniu Wanjiku (Kenya) 1h13'40"

5.Terefa Debela Delesa (Ethiopia) 1h13'50"