Tanzania: Prepaid Meters to Raise Water Revenue - Mbarawa

Dar es Salaam — Water and Irrigation minister Makame Mbarawa hopes prepaid meters will increase revenues.

He was speaking during the launch of prepaid meters to major customers of the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (Dawasco) here.

He hopes Dawasco will now able to collect enough funds to implement infrastructure projects for water supply.

Prof Mbarawa also said the system would enable customers to control their water use."However, chronic late payers would suffer."

Dawasco managing director Cyprian Luhemeja said prepaid meters would be installed to all new customers.

"We plan that within one financial year prepaid meters would be stalled to all of our customers' homes and/or businesses."

