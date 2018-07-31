30 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania's Failuna Steals Show At Bagamoyo Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Imani Makongoro Imakongoro@thecitizen.co.tz

Bagamoyo — Tanzania's Failuna Abdi put up a spirited fight to win the women's half marathon (21km) at the 2018 Bagamoyo Historical Marathon here yesterday.

Running in sunny conditions and rising temperatures, Abdi came from behind to snatch the top honour in the closely-contested race in 1:16:21, holding off Kenyan Shelmitu Muriua by one minute and 15 seconds in the final five kilometres.

"I was a bit behind at 14 kilometres, but I found the power to come back and win the race," Abdi said a few minutes after the race.

"Winning a gold medal at the Bagamoyo Historical Marathon has been my goal for a long time," the excited runner added.

But her compatriot Emmanuel Giniki - one of the pre-Bagamoyo Historical Marathon favourites, fell short in the men's race, finishing sixth.

Kenya's Bernard Musa won the men's 21km race in 1:04:34 while Tanzanian Ezekiel Ngimba finished second after clocking 1:04:35.

However, Kenyan runners who claimed medals were not awarded because their participation in the race had not been endorsed by the world's athletics governing body (IAAF), according to Athletics Tanzania (AT).

AT deputy secretary general, Ombeni Zavalla said this a few minutes before a prize-giving ceremony, saying the decision was in line with the rules and regulations governing the race.

The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamisi Kigwangalla, who was the guest of honour at the race, was the major attraction in the men's 21km race.

 Kigwangala urged relevant authorities to use the race to promote tourism in the country.

For his part, the coordinator of Bagamoyo Marathon, Deogratius Soka, said: "This event is meant to drive sports enthusiasts to this part of the country, which has the unexplored tourism attractions."

Tanzania

Dodoma Ready for Diplomats, Says Magufuli

The city of Dodoma is safe and has all the important facilities to accommodate members of the diplomat community,… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.