Tanzania's Failuna Steals Show At Bagamoyo Marathon

Bagamoyo — Tanzania's Failuna Abdi put up a spirited fight to win the women's half marathon (21km) at the 2018 Bagamoyo Historical Marathon here yesterday.

Running in sunny conditions and rising temperatures, Abdi came from behind to snatch the top honour in the closely-contested race in 1:16:21, holding off Kenyan Shelmitu Muriua by one minute and 15 seconds in the final five kilometres.

"I was a bit behind at 14 kilometres, but I found the power to come back and win the race," Abdi said a few minutes after the race.

"Winning a gold medal at the Bagamoyo Historical Marathon has been my goal for a long time," the excited runner added.

But her compatriot Emmanuel Giniki - one of the pre-Bagamoyo Historical Marathon favourites, fell short in the men's race, finishing sixth.

Kenya's Bernard Musa won the men's 21km race in 1:04:34 while Tanzanian Ezekiel Ngimba finished second after clocking 1:04:35.

However, Kenyan runners who claimed medals were not awarded because their participation in the race had not been endorsed by the world's athletics governing body (IAAF), according to Athletics Tanzania (AT).

AT deputy secretary general, Ombeni Zavalla said this a few minutes before a prize-giving ceremony, saying the decision was in line with the rules and regulations governing the race.

The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamisi Kigwangalla, who was the guest of honour at the race, was the major attraction in the men's 21km race.

Kigwangala urged relevant authorities to use the race to promote tourism in the country.

For his part, the coordinator of Bagamoyo Marathon, Deogratius Soka, said: "This event is meant to drive sports enthusiasts to this part of the country, which has the unexplored tourism attractions."