Tanzania: Mwalimu Urges TFDA to Work Closely With Varsities

Dar es Salaam — Health minister Ummy Mwalimu has called on the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) to work closely with higher learning institutions with a view to building capacity of players in the food processing sub-sector.

The call was made on today, July 30, 2018, during a meeting organised by the TFDA and Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) to discuss challenges facing the sub-sector.

"Work together with the higher learning institutions, Sokoine University of Agriculture in particular, which has a lot of experts in food processing," said Ms Mwalimu.

The minister said this was key in enabling actors in the sub-sector or encouraging new players to venture into the business.

The TFDA acting director general, Ms Agnes Kijo, told the minister that they would implement the directive.

Ms Kijo said in the 2017/18 fiscal year, the authority trained a total of 430 investors in food processing.

