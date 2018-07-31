Tanzania: Minister Orders TFDA to Cut Red Tape

Dar es Salaam — The government has ordered the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) to avoid unnecessary red tape, which goes against the spirit of building an industrialised nation by 2025.

The directive was issued today, July 30, 2018, by the Health minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, during a meeting with private sector stakeholders to discuss challenges facing investors in improving and establishing new food manufacturing industries.

Ms Mwalimu ordered the TFDA to ensure that registration of premises for industries does not take more than 10 days.

She said it was against the fifth phase government's drive of industrialisation for the investors spend most of their times following up on their permits instead establishing businesses.

The minister also directed the regulatory body to take not more than 30 days to complete product analysis and give feedback to the investors.

"Regulatory bodies should not be obstacles, instead, they should help fast-track industrial investments. We want more food manufacturing industries to go in line with the current agenda," said Ms Mwalimu.

The minister added: "The government through its regulatory bodies will be flexible, but we will not compromise quality."

Meanwhile, she called on investors to come and invest in food sector, saying the sector is still largely unexplored.

"Tanzania is the best place to invest," she said, backing his sentiment with political stability, political will and availability of raw materials.