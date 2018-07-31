Tanzania: JPM Cements Dodoma Shift, Handover 67 Title Deeds to Diplomats

President John Magufuli has today handed over 67 title deeds to Diplomats and international organization representatives in the country that will allow them to build offices and residence in Dodoma Capital City.

The President handed over the documents at State House in Dar es Salaam to 62 diplomats and five representatives organizations.

During his speech he noted that the government availed 5 hectors whose title deeds have been issued free of charge, and this is a sign of true friendship between Tanzania and the officials respective countries.

"As of now, majority of government leaders have officially moved to Dodoma, I will be moving there later this year, and I didn't want us to go alone, it is vital for diplomats and representatives of international organization to also come along," he added.

President Magufuli also explained that the government is now working to improve its social services and infrastructure, so as to improve livelihood in the region.