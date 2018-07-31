LONGIDO District Council is on the right track on the industrialisation agenda as it has initiated construction of an industrial plant worth more than 5bn/- to double as an abattoir and a meat processing facility.

The district is walking the talk by President John Magufuli that every region should have in place at least 100 new industries come December this year.

Longido District Executive Director (DED), Mr Juma Mhina unveiled at Longido recently that the factory would be with a capacity to slaughter and process 3,000 livestock per day.

Mr Mhina said the plant that is already under construction would be very helpful to livestock keepers as well as customers as the former will stop taking their cattle to the neighbouring country.

He unveiled that herders take about 1,800 cattle to Kenya on daily basis. The DED said district with a huge wealth in livestock would see value of their goods added before export.

About 90 per cent of district residents are herders, the district boasting of more than 844,000 livestock.

He said now the district authorities are out to see the livestock are well kept to ensure productivity, target being to benefit more the pastoralists change standard of their lives, come out of poverty through economic emancipation.

He added that the plant would also prove beneficial to residents of nearby regions such as Manyara, Shinyanga, Simiyu and Singida.

Mr Mhina unveiled that livestock keepers keep going to Kenya because they have access to three meat processing industries.

He said that livestock keepers from Longido and Ngorongoro districts as well as other regions in Tanzania take a lot of livestock to the East African country, hence improving its economy.

He said that by huge percentage the trio have been fed by livestock from Tanzania and that the decision by his district council to construct such an industry would be redemption to Tanzanians who would start enjoying value adding process of their cattle in their own country.

He said it is estimated that the factory that is being constructed by the council with support from the Central Government would provide 130 employment opportunities as well as initiate meat export business.

Mr Mhina unveiled that the factory is scheduled to be completed in December this year and that from the following month thereafter the district council's coffers would be getting at least 1.5bn/- a year from the industry.

He said it will buoy council's ability to improve social services and lives of its people.