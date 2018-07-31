30 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Cattle Auction Centre Begins to Yield Results

By Deus Ngowi Recently in Longido

THE newly constructed 800m/- Longido cattle auction centre has started paying off, as more than 300m/- was collected as tax during its first year of operations.

The Longido District Council Executive Director (DED), Mr Juma Mhina said in Longido recently that the centre was established because Longido was one of the districts with a huge number of cattle but also to increase the council's revenue.

Briefing the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industries and Trade, Professor Elisante ole Gabriel during his recent regional tour, Mr Mhina said the auction contributed a lot to more than the 1.8bn/- collected from direct taxes in the just ended financial year.

He explained that besides Longido residents, livestock keepers from other districts of Arusha Region as well as neighbouring regions were also utilising the centre.

Tax imposed on one cow was 5,000/- while 2,000/- was charged per goat, hinting that more than 300 animals were traded every auction day.

Professor Gabriel hailed Longido authorities for their strategic plans, as they were in step with the broader industrial economy status drive.

Every region is supposed to have in place at least 100 industries by the end of this calendar year.

