30 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Seeks Funds to Finance Water Project

By Sylvester Domasa in Dodoma

THE government is consulting with big financial institutions - the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) - to finance Farkwa Dam water project, an ideal solution to water woes facing the country's capital city.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, told 'Daily News' yesterday that although no agreement had been reached, talks were ongoing to secure funds for the project.

Details from the Dodoma Urban Water Supply Authority (Duwasa) indicate that the project if implemented will add at least 58 million cubic litres of daily supply from 70 million cubic litres of its existing capacity, and thus water supply will be 128 million cubic litres a day.

With increasing demand for water supply, Duwasa announced last year it had set aside 1.04bn/- for the improvement of water supply.

The money was expected to be drawn from its internal sources, according to its technical manager Kashilimu Mayunga. He said the money would help increase Duwasa's water distribution network covering 905.3 kilometres from the current 427.3 kilometres.

"We are discussing with the financial institutions. We haven't received any commitment," Prof Mkumbo noted. The project will be constructed 30km from the capital city.

It is expected to involve the construction of about 900,000 cubic metres, storing water up to an elevation of 1,110 metres above sea level, an inundation area of 48 square kilometres and the height of 35 metres.

The Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, said demand for water in the city was about 46 million litres a day, but Duwasa's capacity was 61.5million litres.

"With increased population mainly after the government's resolve to move its administration capital from Dar es Salaam, we expect demand for water supply to increase as well.

There are efforts to ensure relaible water supply is maintained," he said.

