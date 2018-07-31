30 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Netball Legend Emma Mzagada Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former Malawi Queens and and Thunder Queens (formerly MTL Queens) star Emma Mzagada has died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre on Monday after a long illness.

Mzagada diligently served the Malawi Queens as a top-notch shooter from 1995 to 2009, winning numerous individual awards including the 'Netball Player of the Year' accolade six times in a row from 2000.

A top-notch shooter, Mzagada had been bedridden at her ramshackle house in Chilomoni Township, Blantyre, for about four years with is a deep wound in her right-leg.

Malawi netball export Mwai Kumwenda expressed shock with the death of Mzagada whm she described as one of the shooter who inspired her.

Kumwenda said the contribution Mzagada made to the status of Malawi netball on the global stage cannot be forgotten.

"Malawi netball is well-known in the world due to the standards players such as Mzagada set in terms of performance. In fact, she is one of the top-players that inspired me to take netball as my favourite sport," Kumwenda said.

Malawi

Chilima Refuses to Be Stampeded By DPP - 'I Will Not Abdicate Office of Malawi VP'

Malawian Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) has rebuffed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.