Local Government and Rural Development Minister Kondwani 'Mkoko' Nankhumwa on Sunday, July 29, 2018, stormed Nkhonya Trading Centre in his Mulanje Central constituency to whip up support for his governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

As Nankhumwa arrived at Nkhonya, hundreds of people lined the road leading to the venue, waving blue DPP flags and chanting pro-DPP songs.

Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President for southern region, the party's political bedrock, informed hundreds of party supporters that DPP and President Mutharika are headed for a resounding victory in May 2019 owing to above-average social and economic governance performance since winning the 2014 polls.

"The opposition must therefore be getting ready for a humiliating loss in 2019," he said, noting that under DPP and President Mutharika, the country has registered significant improvement in the economy.

Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament, observed that at the height of cashgate in 2013, which involved the systematic stealing of public money by crooked politicians, civil servants and their private sector accomplices, Malawi's traditional donors were not happy and suspended direct budgetary support to Malawi in October 2013.

"This suspension of aid was in full force when His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and DPP government were ushered into office in May 2014 after winning the tripartite elections. The first port of call was to fix the economy, which was in a broken state as a result of the cashgate scandal and its aftermath," said Nankhumwa.

Over the past four years, the DPP government has worked tirelessly to balance macroeconomic factors so that the economy is brought back to working order again.

"Malawi has demonstrated sustained diligence in the management of its economy. Among other things, the Peter Mutharika government has maintained a sustained annual GDP growth of over 4% by ensuring investment in priority areas such as commercial agriculture and tourism," he said, adding that four years ago, Malawians were speaking of a broken economy, stagnated projects and smashed hopes.

"Today, the DPP, under President Mutharika, the economy has been fixed, confidence regained, projects moving, and hope rising," said the parliamentarian for Mulanje Central.

Nankhumwa said the opposition parties in Malawi cannot match up to DPP's political prowess because DPP is the only political party in Malawi with an undeniable national appeal. He said the party has functioning political structures at grassroots level in all districts across the country.

He advised his constituency against falling prey to a calculated propaganda campaign by opposition parties and movements, that have adopted a 'corruption' narrative against President Mutharika and his government, arguing it is all "sour grapes".

"The extent of panic among opposition political parties and movements is so great that they have resorted to name-calling and advancing a denigration campaign against the President and his government. They are hell scared at the DPP's political dominance ahead of the polls next year," said the youthful minister, adding the 'corruption plot' will fail miserably "because Malawians have eyes to see what is good for them".

During the rally, Nankhumwa officially welcomed into the DPP fold 86 constituency committee members who defected from a political movement led by comedian Michael 'Manganya' Usi.

Usi has expressed interest to challenge Nankhumwa for the Mulanje Central parliamentary seat.