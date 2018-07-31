Namibia: The Dogg, Sally Bag More Afrimma Nods

Award-winning musicians The Dogg and Sally are once again looking to add more accolades to their shelves after getting nominated in the best male southern Africa, best rap act and best female southern Africa categories respectively at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma).

Both musicians, who have previously been nominated at this award show, took to social media to announce the nominations and ask their fans to vote for them.

In a press release issued by his public relations agency, The Dogg expressed his excitement at being nominated on this platform. "I feel great being nominated for the fifth time in a row and right now I feel like a Namibian ambassador for having been consistent in representing my country to the international market," he said.

The 'Chip In Chip Out' singer said he's willing to attend the show, but his priorities lie at home. "Currently I am trying to fight HIV-Aids with the Smart Cut campaign through the Ministry of Health and I'm busy with my final concert and charity cup slated for 29 September at the Unam Stadium. I would love to attend the event this year and get the opportunity to network but as they say charity starts at home and it's my fans who have allowed me to get nominated," he said.

Sally 'Boss Madam' on the other hand is very proud and excited about her nomination especially because, unlike other award shows, Afrimma doesn't require musicians to apply for nominations. "It's one of those awards that don't require entry so it's pretty exciting to be nominated and it just means that we are moving somewhere. It means that people are acknowledging our hard work," she noted.

For Sally, being nominated in the best female southern Africa category with African musical giants is another huge feat that she is very proud of. She will battle tough competition in her category against Ammara Brown (Zimbabwe), Busiswa (South Africa) and Mampi (Zambia), amongst others. The Dogg on the other hand faces competition from the likes of South African rappers Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest in the rap category as well as Prince Kaybee (South Africa) and Jah Prayza (Zimbabwe) for best male southern Africa.

The Afrimma ceremony will take place at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas (USA) on 7 October. The full list of nominees is available on musicinafrica.net.