30 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Votes Amid Cheers From MDC Alliance Supporters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Multimedia Live/Youtube
Former president Robert Mugabe greeted with wild cheers from perceived MDC Alliance supporters at polling station (screenshot).

Former President Robert Mugabe was Monday greeted with wild cheers from perceived MDC Alliance supporters who waved open palms when he turned up at Mhofu Primary School, his traditional voting place in Harare's Highfields suburb, to cast his ballot.

Mugabe, who vowed Saturday he would not vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa but MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, arrived at the polling station soon around lunch hour, accompanied by his wife, Grace and daughter Bona.

Excited by their surprise new found ally, a crowd of perceived MDC Alliance followers, greeted him with deafening chants of his clan name, "Gushungo" while showing open palms, the opposition MDC symbol.

Some locals who had already cast their votes earlier in the morning chose to spend the remaining hours loitering outside the polling station just get a glimpse of the former ruler.

Security aides and police operatives had a torrid time trying to contain the stampede.

This 2018 election is the first ever election since independence which does not have Mugabe's name on the ballot paper.

Mugabe said Sunday "that's the reality" when asked how he now felt about being an ordinary voter.

In his address to the media Sunday, Mugabe spoke bitterly about being ill-treated by his former subordinates, insisting he would pay back the abuse by not voting for his "tormentors".

During the voting process, Mugabe, who as then President was first to be registered under the current biometric system, patiently went through the voting process with the help of his smiling wife.

Soon after casting his vote, Mugabe left without addressing dozens of journalists who had waited for the moment to see him vote.

Zimbabwe

High Turnout in Peaceful Poll

Harare Province recorded a high voter turnout in yesterday's historic harmonised elections, with over 450 000 having… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.