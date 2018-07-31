Namibia: Four Police Officers Charged Over GBV

FOUR police officers were among 10 men arrested in eleven cases of gender-based violence over the weekend as gender activists urge more women to come forward.

Police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, in a statement yesterday, said a police officer was arrested and charged with common assault after bashing his wife at Club Indaba at Koës, in the //Karas region, on Friday.

He also said that the same day, at around 07h30 at Windhoek's Roman Catholic Hospital, a police inspector was arrested and charged with assault through threatening to kill his wife and expose her on social media.

On Saturday, yet another police officer at the Katutura Single Quarters in Windhoek was arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The officer allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and daughter, and threatened to kill them.

Another officer was arrested on Saturday and appeared in the Mariental Magistrate's Court yesterday for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at the Mariental State Hospital nurses home. According to Nampa, Samuel Jantze was denied bail during his first appearance on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Jantze allegedly assaulted Eva Kisting, who is eight months pregnant, with his fists at around 20h00 at the nurses home. He is set to appear in court again today to apply for bail.

Kanguatjivi said the increase in the number of reported GBV cases could have been triggered by last week's incident in which a police officer, Samuel Shali Nghihepa (28), murdered his girlfriend, Alina Kakehongo (28), in Windhoek before shooting himself.

"There seems to be a realisation to report matters of GBV to the police, an indication that no one is above the law, even police officers," he said.

He advised the public to report domestic violence and abuse.

Kanguatjivi said apart from the four cases involving police officers, there were seven other cases reported in which six people were arrested countrywide.

One of the women, who reported her abusive police officer husband over the weekend, told The Namibian yesterday that she was not in the right state of mind to comment.

The latest GBV police reports come ahead of a planned march tomorrow in Windhoek by various NGOs under #TOTALSHUTDOWN Intersectional Women's March.

The organiser of the planned march, Alna Dall, yesterday said Namibia will join women and gender non-conforming (GNC) individuals from South Africa, Lesotho and Botswana in protest against GBV and for safe spaces for women and key populations who are vulnerable to GBV.

The group will deliver a petition to the ministry of gender and the Katutura Police Station, as well as to the High Court.

Dall said for the past four years the movement has been speaking to the police and ministry of gender about addressing the psycho-social health of police officers, particularly those who are armed.

"We want police officers who are constantly dealing with or experiencing trauma cases, to undergo counselling, gender sensitivity training and how to deal with GBV cases.

"If the government is serious about curbing GBV, they must make resources available. Women should have safe spaces to go to if they feel threatened," she said.

The programme manager at the Women's Leadership Centre, Liz Frank, yesterday said the police should screen recruits and do background checks to deal with any violent history head-on. "We live in a patriarchal society based on gender inequality in which men exercise power over women and children and in which public institutions are run mostly by men. Men enjoy privilege and boys grow-up expecting to lead and rule and decide, and girls are taught to obey and follow," said Frank, who said this mindset in men needed to change if GBV was to be successfully eliminated.