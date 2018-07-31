Namibia: American Loses Legal Aid in Murder Trial

One of the two Americans charged with having murdered a young man in Windhoek at the start of 2011 has lost his state-funded legal representation.

Following a week during which no progress was made in getting his stalled trial to get going again, Marcus Thomas was notified in the Windhoek High Court yesterday that the Directorate of Legal Aid will no longer be providing him with a state-funded defence lawyer.

The Directorate of Legal Aid has instructed a succession of four defence lawyers to represent Thomas during his trial, but each of them has ended up withdrawing from the case. The fourth lawyer to have represented Thomas, Kadhila Amoomo, informed judge Christie Liebenberg at the start of last week that he had to withdraw from the matter because he realised he was also representing one of the prosecution's witnesses in cases in the magistrate courts of Windhoek and Swakopmund.

Since Amoomo's withdrawal, the legal aid directorate instructed three other defence lawyers - first Gilroy Kasper, then Trevor Brockerhoff, and then Henry Shimutwikeni - during last week to represent Thomas, but all of them informed the judge they were not available to proceed with the trial during the rest of this year.

The trial had been scheduled to continue from 23 July to 17 August.

After Shimutwikeni told the judge yesterday that he was also withdrawing, a representative from the Directorate of Legal Aid handed Thomas a letter in which he was notified that his legal aid was being ended. In the letter it was stated that this step was taken because it appeared that most of the lawyers provided to Thomas had withdrawn because of untenable instructions from him.

Thomas responded to the notice by telling judge Liebenberg he still wanted to be represented by a lawyer. On his request the case was postponed to today to give him time to consider his position.

Thomas (33) and a fellow United States citizen, Kevan Townsend (32), are charged with having murdered the 25-year-old Andre Peter Heckmair on 7 January 2011 by shooting him in the head where he sat in a car in a quiet street in Klein Windhoek. The state is alleging that Thomas and Townsend travelled from the USA to Namibia in late December 2010 to carry out a plan to murder Heckmair, who had previously lived in the US.

Thomas and Townsend denied guilt on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, importation of firearm parts into Namibia without a licence, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so, when their trial began in November 2014.

The trial soon got bogged down, though, when the defence lawyer then representing Thomas applied for him to be referred for psychiatric observation to check if he was mentally fit to be tried.

Two rounds of psychiatric observation followed, before judge Liebenberg concluded in October 2016 that Thomas was fit to be tried.

After that ruling, Amoomo unsuccessfully tried last year to get judge Liebenberg to step down from the case, but the judge turned down Thomas' application for his recusal. With the Supreme Court having also turned down a bid to appeal against the judge's decision not to recuse himself, the trial was scheduled to resume on Monday last week.

Townsend is being represented by defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji, while deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef is representing the state.

The two accused have been kept in custody since their arrest on 7 January 2011.