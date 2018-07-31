Namibia: Govt's Only Referral Eye Clinic Closes

POOR administration has reportedly led to the closure of the government's only referral eye clinic at the Windhoek Central Hospital yesterday.

Patients were turned away and The Namibian was informed that it will be closed until the necessary equipment and medicine have been procured.

Health minister Bernard Haufiku confirmed the closure and blamed it on the lack of communication between those in charge of procurement at the eye clinic and the hospital's superintendent, as well as the Central Medical Services.

While stating that the closure had nothing to do with lack of funds, Haufiku said incorrect documents were submitted for procurement and the medicine and equipment could not be delivered.

When The Namibian visited the eye clinic yesterday, it was largely empty with a few patients who turned up being turned away by nurses and staff on duty.

Concerns were raised among health personnel at the clinic that more patients are expected from the regions today, but they too will be turned away. In 2016 The Namibian reported that on average, the eye clinic treated over 100 patients per day.

According to the ministry's website, the eye clinic provides diagnostic, clinical and surgery services and due to the fact that all other regions rely on it for referral, its list of patient appointments was long.

The Namibian has established that the required medicines include Viscoat, for cataract surgery, Tears Naturale and Oxybuprocaine, an anaesthetic that is critical for operations at the eye clinic.

The clinic is also in need of equipment such as examination tables, four slit lamps, and another with a camera and a screening unit, as well as an indirect laser for treating retinopathy of prematurity, which affects infants born with a small body size.

It is alleged that the contract to supply medicine was put on public tender, but then cancelled due to infighting among bidders.

Central Medical Services senior pharmacist, Fabiola Vahekeni, said the tender has taken "a bit long" due to the procurement process.

She assured that efforts were being made to get medicine orders made by mid or end of August to enable the clinic to continue operating.

Yesterday, no one was able to say how long the clinic will be closed.

Speaking to The Namibian, some patients said they were given the clinic's number to call and enquire if the medicines were available for treatment.

Others said they had been forced to go out of their way to buy medicines at higher prices from private pharmacies. Normally, they would have received their medicine at the clinic.

Claims were also made that Haufiku did not have the necessary political support and that deliberate attempts were being made to ensure that the minister is frustrated out of his job by such institutional weaknesses as that afflicting the eye clinic.

Haufiku, however, said he had no intention of resigning and would serve the nation until his term ended.

Acting medical superintendent Kanisia Nakangombe said the clinic was open for emergency cases only.

"Concerning ophthalmology equipment, the ministry is in the process of procuring medical equipment in phases, in adherence with the new Public Procurement Act and procedures."

Eye specialist Dr Helen Ndume said there will be a huge impact considering that they normally deal with over a 100 patients per day.

Ndume said some of the procedures that cannot be done include the examination of the eye without anaesthetic eye drops, nor can one examine behind the eye or do a cataract operation without dilating eye drops.

Since 2016 The Namibian has reported on the shortage of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and medication for hypertension and epilepsy, and towards the end of last year The Namibian has also reported on the critical shortage of surgical supplies and medicines, as well as a lack of health passports in the northern regions.