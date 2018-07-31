Kenya: Energy Regulatory Commission Scraps Fixed Charge on Electricity

Consumers are set to pay less for electricity after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) scraped Sh150 fixed charge on power bills.

ERC on Monday said the overall unit cost of power reduced from Sh17.77/kilowatt hour to Sh16.64.

"To ensure that there's equity and consumers pay for power only when they consume, all fixed charges for all consumer categories have been removed. This is meant to reduce the many cost items in the customer bills and simplify understanding of the bills," said ERC in the announcement made on Twitter.

The energy regulator said the order is permanent and takes effect from Wednesday, July 1.