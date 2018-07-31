Namibia: Woman Gets 17 Years in Prison for Murder

A WOMAN who belatedly admitted that she murdered her former boyfriend by shooting him in the back received a 17-year prison term at the end of her trial yesterday.

In addition to being sent to jail for 17 years over the murder that she committed seven years ago, Anthea Arnold (33) was also declared unfit to possess a firearm for six years after her eventual release from prison.

It was aggravating that Arnold committed murder under the cover of darkness, that the killing was premeditated, and that her victim, Michael Breder (56), was executed at his home, where he was supposed to be safe, magistrate Ileni Velikoshi said during Arnold's sentencing in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Arnold executed Breder in an act of vengeance, the magistrate also commented.

Arnold was accused of having murdered Breder, who had previously been in a romantic relationship with her, during the night of 14 to 15 May 2011 by shooting him in the back at his house in Windhoek's Southern Industrial Area.

She denied guilt during the two trials she had in the Windhoek Regional Court, but in a surprise reversal after magistrate Velikoshi convicted her of murder in October last year, confessed she was indeed guilty of the crime and had been correctly convicted.

Having made a U-turn following the magistrate's verdict, Arnold informed the court in February that she had told her then defence lawyer, Mbanga Siyomunji, the truth, but that he instead told her what she had to say to the court during her trial.

In the course of her second trial Arnold claimed to have acted in self-defence when she shot Breder. Having turned on Siyomunji, though, she said she killed Breder because she blamed him for having infected her with a sexually transmitted disease.

Arnold came close to showing remorse for the first time at a late stage during the trial, but at the same time tried to justify her actions, the magistrate said during the sentencing. He also remarked that Arnold was misguided that she was entitled to a lenient sentence because she is a mother of two children, aged 15 and five, and because she has a chronic medical condition. Murder is a serious offence and it would make a mockery of the justice system if he were to accede to the defence's suggestion that Arnold had to be sentenced to no more than 10 years' imprisonment, magistrate Velikoshi said.

Arnold first went on trial in the Windhoek Regional Court in November 2013. Several delays in the trial followed after that, until Arnold failed to appear in court in July 2016. When she eventually made her next appearance in the dock in January last year, she told the court she had fled to Zambia, where she had been a fugitive from justice in Namibia.

With the magistrate who presided over her first trial having retired in the meantime, a new trial started before magistrate Velikoshi in June last year.

Arnold has been in custody since her rearrest in January last year.

Defence lawyer Norman Tjombe represented her during the pre-sentence phase of her trial. Public prosecutors Erastus Hatutale and Fillemon Nyau represented the state.