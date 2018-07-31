South Africa: Axed ANC Employee Allegedly Linked to Cash-in-Transit Heists to Apply for Bail

Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present, allegedly implicated in three cash-in-transit heists, is expected to apply for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Present was one of four people arrested during a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto earlier this month. All four are charged with armed robbery and the possession of hijacked motor vehicles.

The accused were arrested on July 6 and 7. Four hijacked vehicles were recovered, two of which were apparently used in a heist outside Capitec Bank in Elias Motsoaledi Road in Soweto earlier this month.

News24 previously reported that the alleged robbers fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger and a silver Volvo sedan, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Last year, the Sunday Times reported that Present had been introduced to a top land reform department official at a land summit organised by former Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Gugile Nkwinti.

Eight months later, Bekendvlei farm in Limpopo was purchased for R97m and handed over to Present.

It is alleged that the department official bypassed required procedures and that a day after the deal went through, Nkwinti was the speaker at Present's lavish wedding.

At the time, Nkwinti denied the allegations, however, the details of the deal emerged in a forensic investigation report conducted by Deloitte.

The report apparently recommended that Nkwinti be charged for possible corruption.

