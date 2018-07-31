Nigeria: CAA President Shocked Over Readiness of Asaba Stadium for African Championships

The President of the Confederations of African Athletics, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum admitted yesterday that he was surprised with what the government and people of Delta State have put in place for Asaba to host the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship.

He spoke in Asaba yesterday saying that the best of African athletics would be on parade from tomorrow to August 5.

"I visited this place (Stephen Keshi stadium) some months ago, but I never thought it could host a championship of this magnitude. We express our profound gratitude to the Delta state governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

"I also met the Sports minister, Solomon Dalung who told me the Federal Government will also support this event, so we are grateful to the President of the country.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Championship, Solomon Ogba has given assurances that Asaba 2018 will not only live up to expectations, but it will surpass previous events hosted on the continent.

Ogba made the pledge at the CAA press conference held yesterday at the Media center at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The LOC boss said though there were a few places still being perfected, all will be ready ahead of tomorrow opening ceremony at the Gov. Okowa Main Bowl at the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium

He said: This is a record-breaking championship because we have exceeded all the benchmarks given to us.

We have like 52 countries, 48 of which were around for the DRM.