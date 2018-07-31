31 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: CAA President Shocked Over Readiness of Asaba Stadium for African Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gowon Akpodonor

The President of the Confederations of African Athletics, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum admitted yesterday that he was surprised with what the government and people of Delta State have put in place for Asaba to host the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship.

He spoke in Asaba yesterday saying that the best of African athletics would be on parade from tomorrow to August 5.

"I visited this place (Stephen Keshi stadium) some months ago, but I never thought it could host a championship of this magnitude. We express our profound gratitude to the Delta state governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

"I also met the Sports minister, Solomon Dalung who told me the Federal Government will also support this event, so we are grateful to the President of the country.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Championship, Solomon Ogba has given assurances that Asaba 2018 will not only live up to expectations, but it will surpass previous events hosted on the continent.

Ogba made the pledge at the CAA press conference held yesterday at the Media center at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The LOC boss said though there were a few places still being perfected, all will be ready ahead of tomorrow opening ceremony at the Gov. Okowa Main Bowl at the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium

He said: This is a record-breaking championship because we have exceeded all the benchmarks given to us.

We have like 52 countries, 48 of which were around for the DRM.

Nigeria

Impeachment Haunts Political Bigwigs Ahead of 2019 Polls

More political stalwarts may catch a cold if the 2019 elections continue to blow a gale of impeachments across the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.