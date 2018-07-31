30 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Professor Bongani Mayosi Honoured At Informal UCT Memorial

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: University of Cape Town
Professor Bongani Mayosi was a widely respected and well-liked scientist.

Hundreds of students from the University of Cape Town (UCT) paid their respects to Dean of Health Sciences Professor Bongani Mayosi at an informal memorial service on Monday.

Mayosi, who was born in Mthatha in 1967 and died on Friday, was fondly remembered as a source of encouragement and inspiration.

"He really took my hand to mentor me as a specialist physician. It wasn't an easy journey and I had some struggles along the way," PhD candidate Dr Phindile Gina said.

"My passion was always in infectious disease, particularly HIV and TB, which was very much in line with his research. I'm doing my third year of my PhD and I was hoping he would see my graduation next year."

Younger students who did not have the opportunity to interact with Mayosi on a personal level also attended the memorial.

Second-year medical student Kutlwisiso Setlogelo from Durban, believes that the world-renowned cardiologist set an example for all students.

More on This

"I just wanted to get to know him more, given what everyone has been saying about him. I believe that he saw potential in each and every one of us and he entrusted us to take the baton and we need to run as fast as we can," she said.

"He demonstrated to us that there's no such thing as fear. Clearly, coming from Mthatha and eventually becoming the dean is such a beautiful example of how we should take hold of every opportunity and keep rising."

Fellow student Gladys Osuigwe was saddened by his death.

"He was quite a great man - he has great achievements to his name," Osuigwe said.

"He was a role model to all of us, especially as a black child. The way he passed on was very sad and it was a tragic way to end such a great story."

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also extended his condolences to Mayosi's family.

"On behalf of government and South Africans as a whole, we convey our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and relatives, and the health science fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," Ramaphosa said.

A formal memorial service will be held at UCT on Thursday.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Youth League Faces Bankruptcy, Blames Malema

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is blaming its former leaders for the organisation's liquidation. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.