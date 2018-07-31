Former estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was convicted in connection with a racist tirade, has been granted leave to appeal her sentence by the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Momberg was sentenced to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 for calling a black police officer the k-word almost 50 times when he came to her aid after a smash-and-grab incident.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba confirmed that Momberg's lawyer would meet him to discuss the details of the appeal.

He added that an application for bail, pending the appeal could also be on the table.

Momberg's first application for leave to appeal was refused earlier this year.

