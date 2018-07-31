30 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Vicki Momberg Granted Leave to Appeal Prison Sentence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was convicted in connection with a racist tirade, has been granted leave to appeal her sentence by the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Momberg was sentenced to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 for calling a black police officer the k-word almost 50 times when he came to her aid after a smash-and-grab incident.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba confirmed that Momberg's lawyer would meet him to discuss the details of the appeal.

He added that an application for bail, pending the appeal could also be on the table.

Momberg's first application for leave to appeal was refused earlier this year.

Source: News24

South Africa

Axed ANC Employee Allegedly Linked to Cash-in-Transit Heists to Apply for Bail

Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present, allegedly implicated in three cash-in-transit heists, is expected to apply for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.