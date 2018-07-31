South Africa: Maimane Sends Message of Support to Zimbabwean Presidential Candidate Chamisa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has offered his support to Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who is vying to become the country's first democratically-elected president since Robert Mugabe's ousting.

Zimbabwe went to the polls on Monday for historic elections. Chamisa is hoping to unseat incumbent president and Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa replaced Mugabe in November last year following a much-publicised military intervention.

Maimane, who is also the chairperson of the Southern African Platform for Democratic Change (SAPDC), told Chamisa that the SAPDC stood with him in his fight for freedom in his country.

"We wish you well and are praying for a safe, free and fair election in Zimbabwe today, and we know that if it is democratic, you will triumph," Maimane said in a letter.

He said Zimbabweans have realised the time had come for their "wonderful country to be liberated from liberation movement politics".

"Zimbabweans have suffered enough under greedy, selfish, Big Man politics. They know as we do that the future of Zimbabwe, the future of Africa, lies in post-liberation politics.

"We have seen that liberation movements never make good government. Neither here in Zimbabwe, nor in South Africa, nor indeed anywhere on this continent," he said.

Maimane added that it was time for a new generation of leaders to step up for the continent, and their elections would reverberate throughout Africa.

"I salute your efforts to bring meaningful change to the people of Zimbabwe. I know that you will rebuild your country on the foundational values of a respect for constitutionalism and the rule of law, and a commitment to [an] honest, accountable and transparent government."

He backed Chamisa to rebuild a capable state in Zimbabwe and revive the economy and said the SAPDC would continue to partner with him to rebuild the country.

