30 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gigaba Appoints Thulani Mavuso As Acting DG of Home Affairs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced the appointment of Thulani Mavuso as the acting director general of the department. He will start on August 1.

Mavuso replaces Mkuseli Apleni who resigned earlier this month to join the private sector at Discovery banking.

The Department of Home Affairs, in a statement released on Monday, said that Mavuso had vast experience in his field. He is currently employed as the deputy director general for institutional planning and support at Home Affairs.

He was also the acting deputy director general for information services.

The department confirmed that Apleni had started the handover process to Mavuso to "ensure a smooth transition pending his departure".

Gigaba has appointed Nthumeni Nengovhela to take over as acting deputy director general for information services.

"While we will commence with the recruitment processes for the new director-general, we needed to put in place a strong team to continue to steer the department in the right direction as we seek to reimagine a new Home Affairs," Gigaba said.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Youth League Faces Bankruptcy, Blames Malema

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is blaming its former leaders for the organisation's liquidation. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.