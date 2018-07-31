South Africa: ANC Wants Its Government to Implement Policies Better

The ANC says it is looking to simplify how government implements its policies and interventions in the face of rising petrol prices and increased VAT.

The political party's national executive committee (NEC) is holding its second lekgotla this year, following a similar meeting in January.

Secretary general Ace Magashule said the ANC and its allies were looking back over the past 24 years in government. He was speaking on the sidelines of the lekgotla on Monday in Irene, Centurion.

"This is the time for us to start doing things differently, [to place] emphasis on implementation," Magashule said.

The ANC's secretary general said he still believed the ANC had the best policies, but the party needed to address numerous shortcomings with implementation.

"This lekgotla will not be a talk shop. We are identifying shortcomings, weaknesses, areas where we have to improve in terms of the economy, social wage in terms of making sure we transform society in general and we transform government and state," said Magashule.

He acknowledged that the review of the functioning of the ANC-led government was being conducted with the upcoming general elections in mind.

In 2016 the ANC lost control of numerous metros, including the country's capital, Tshwane, and economic hub, Johannesburg. It retained control of Ekurhuleni through a coalition government with some of the smaller parties.

"We want to make sure moving forward to the future [that] we deliver. All of these will be linked to our election manifesto: implementation and raising the levels of hope in South Africa," said Magashule.

When asked if this was just about the 2019 polls, Magashule said the ANC wanted to accelerate and implement its own decisions, resolutions and programmes of action.

He said the lekgotla would also focus on the recent VAT increase and series of fuel price hikes.

"People have complained about fuel increases. These are things we are looking at in our commissions; how we are going to intervene in that space," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Magashule were just some of the party's leaders expected to deliver reports for the NEC's consideration.

